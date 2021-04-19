Noah Smith: The sensible border fix protectionists will hate

Biden wants to address this by making Central America richer, which is a great idea. If the GDP of these countries can be doubled, the perpetual border crises would likely vanish. The question is how to do it.

Biden’s current plan is extremely vague on how he might actually make Central America a richer place. There is much talk of “combating corruption,” forcing countries to show signs of verifiable progress, and putting in safeguards to make sure the U.S. isn’t wasting money. These items are reminiscent of the strictures placed on foreign aid by international aid agencies.

But the problem here isn't wasting taxpayers’ cash; it’s that handing out cash is not a durable route to growth in the first place. Aid relieves poverty without leading to much investment. That means the amount of aid to Central American countries would have to be very large and permanent in order to afford poor people in these countries a significantly increased standard of living. And despite Biden’s talk of combating corruption, there’s evidence that a decent amount of aid gets pocketed by local elites.