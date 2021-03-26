Noah Smith: US is still able to power ahead

In some ways, the last-man-standing status of the U.S. will hinder its recovery. A healthy Europe and Japan is generally good, as during normal times these countries buy American exports and send tourists to spend their money in the U.S. For at least a good part of this year, much of that revenue will remain off the table.

It's not all downside, though. A quick U.S. recovery also means a strong rebound in domestic manufacturing, both from revived local demand and from the fact that vaccinated workers will be able to go back to work with fewer costly safety precautions. And that will put the U.S. in a good position to supply the rest of the rich world with goods. Even though demand inside those countries is still suppressed by the pandemic, local supplies will also be suppressed, offering an opportunity for American exporters to step in.

The reason I know this could work is that it's exactly what China has been doing with the U.S. During 2020, as China succeeded in suppressing the virus while infections grew in the U.S., the trade imbalance between the countries soared. Stuck in their homes, American consumers shifted from buying services to buying manufactured goods, and China was willing and able to supply those goods.