Noah Smith: Zoom, Amazon prove their value

People would also have to go in to their offices. With no Zoom, Slack or other remote management tools, the companies that currently have their employees working from home would have had to either halt operations — hurting the economy even more grievously — or find some way to bring them in. People congregating in offices would spread the disease, especially before everyone realized the importance of ventilation and the fact that 6 feet of distancing isn’t enough. Of course, this was still the reality for many essential front-line workers, but through remote work, at least some fraction of Americans managed to avoid it, helping sustain much of the economy.

And without online communication tools that allow you to see the faces of friends and family and hear their voices, imagine how much lonelier people would have been during social distancing.

Finally, imagine looking for information about COVID without Google, Facebook and other disseminators of free online news. People would be glued to their television screens, waiting for updates from the government — and that would mean being forced to listen to Donald Trump’s firehose of misinformation. It would have taken the public much longer to realize that masks actually helped reduce the spread of the virus.