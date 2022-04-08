NORMAN: Saving Will Smith

“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.”

One must wonder if Will Smith knows that old saying which is frequently quoted in small southern African American communities. Of course, in his fiasco, the words spoken just happened to be about his wife. Thus, it can be surmised that Smith was trying to rise to the level of honoring his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who was apparently offended by Chris Rock’s joke at the Oscars ceremony.

Too sad that the disruption happened in the month designated as Women’s History Month.

Let’s just keep it real. Smith was supposedly defending his wife, who appeared to have been the victim to one of Rock’s jokes. Smith’s slapping Rock was bellicose and totally out of order. Rock maintained his cool after being slapped. Most definitely, shame on Will Smith.

Smith has appeared in numerous successful movies. However, he was most dearly loved in his role as Will in the sitcom "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," which aired 1990 to 1996. He was such a darling in the sitcom. Thus, it was astonishing to watch Smith’s lack of self-control at the Oscars. Why couldn’t he play act until the appropriate time to confront Chris Rock?

Smith gave a moving endearing speech when he accepted his Oscar award for his magnificent role in "King Richard." However, the slap superseded anything he had to say.

A man worth over $400 million acted inappropriately. Not only did he attack the host, but also used vulgarity to express himself. All the while, over 16 million people watched the disruption unfold.

Most people can understand a person becoming angry, but it is also understood that self-control must be exercised at certain times. Frankly, his slapping Rock has far disturbing implications as to how some people will continue to perceive a negative view of Black men in general.

Historically, African Americans have fought hard through peaceful sit-ins, marches, demonstrations and court orders to signal they want to be respected and treated equally. Smith has casted a negative imagery upon black men.

Harsh as it may sound, Will Smith has reset the dial on the perceptions of there being violence innately in Black men, regardless of one’s status in life.

So, what does Smith need to do to enhance a more positive image for his race and himself? Foremost, he needs to seek help on how to improve his anger issues. Secondly, he needs to develop a personalized messages designed for young people and explain the importance of maintaining one’s coolness in given situations. He has a super large audience of young people.

In addition, it would be helpful if Chris Rock would publicly accept the apology. However, in the real world, the expectation is too soon for an acceptance to happen.

Since the incident, Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures. Also, he has apologized for his behavior. He emphasized, “I have betrayed the trust of the Academy.” In addition, he is reported as having emphasized, “My actions were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

Despite his apology, the Academy has decided to keep moving forward in seeking disciplinary action. It is appropriate for the Academy to move forward. By not moving forward, the wrong signal will be sent. The awards ceremony should maintain a stance of how the guests are expected to behave at such an elegant event.

As an African American female, my heart sank after learning about Will Smith’s infamous slap. However, as the saying goes, hopefully, “This, too, shall pass.”

Jeanelle Norman is a 2022 Decatur Hall of Fame inductee.

