NOWLAN: Helping the lost and unconnected

Several years ago the circus came to my rural town. A friend and I decided to ensure that all kids could have the very few bucks needed for tickets and some cotton candy. Fifteen single-parent families were quickly identified by a local church group as needing such help.

My first delivery was to a run-down small frame home. The young mother came to the screen door. The living room behind her was a mess; a stereotypical, louche boyfriend (I assume) was lounging on the sofa, watching TV; two kids were fussing in the background. What struck me was how grateful the mother, a bit disheveled, was for the tickets (at $6 each) and the 10 bucks for treats. What a miserable life, I thought.

Based on my chats with local teachers and social workers, there are lots of such households in rural Central Illinois. I recall a county health department report that in a recent year 44 percent of all births in my county were to unmarried mothers, with many -- maybe most -- ill-educated for today’s world. In 1968, when I entered the state legislature, the national figure was 10%.