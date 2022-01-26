OUR VIEW: Mask mandate confusion is a legitimate concern

Police don’t necessarily enjoy writing tickets for victimless violations.

Controlled fires within the city limits? Fireworks? Speeding, particularly on Main and Water Streets? Jaywalking? All illegal, and all often ignored by authorities with a nod and a wink.

Last week, Councilmen David Horn, Dennis Cooper and Bill Faber expressed concerns about Decatur’s mask mandate. Their complaints were the same as any person has after spending time in public. Some people are wearing masks. Some are not. Some businesses insist on masks. Others do not, even if signs on their doors insist masks are required.

At any point, public encounters can turn into a confrontation. Sometimes they do turn that way.

City Manager Scot Wrighton summarized the issue succinctly. Manpower issues with police understaffed and overworked, combined with no clear direction from the council have led to a “low key” response.

“We have issued warnings,” Wrighton said, “but not very many citations because from the beginning of this process, we have sought to achieve compliance, not necessarily to write tickets."

Mask discussions among the council have been testy, with Chuck Kuhle last week curtly dismissing Horn’s concerns. Wrighton said he did not anticipate any changes in the city’s present mandate.

The problem is one around the country, not just in Decatur and Macon County. A professional football aphorism declares a holding penalty can be called every day. Every citizen, if scrutinized daily, could probably receive some kind of ticket for a violation, in or out of their car. Not every crime or illegality is caught and punished. Not every one needs to be.

Without the presence of law enforcement, imposition of the mandate is left to employees at the locations. An entry-level employee being paid minimum wage should not be required to be the ones to draw legal lines with a customer. The reality is similar to Decatur Celebration’s food wristband policy. Attendees were not supposed to be allowed to purchase food or drink without wearing a wristband. But merchants were supposed to be the ones to enforce the rule.

Did they? If you owned a food truck and had a paying customer approach, would you try to tell them they had to spend another, say, $5 just to buy a sandwich? Or would you sell the sandwich now and wait for some kind of sanction that wouldn’t occur?

There’s no easy answer for masks (or speeding, or fireworks). But as long as we’re unable to come up with an acceptable solution, we’re always going to have the problem.

