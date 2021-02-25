OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! Despite some disappointment, to Tuesday's primary. Six candidates -- incumbents David Horn and Chuck Kuhle, along with Ed Culp, Marty Watkins, Will Wetzel and Jacob Jenkins -- advanced to the April 6 election. The disappointment was in the limited turnout. About 7% of the electorate -- 3,300 of 48,000-plus -- turned out Tuesday. Here's hoping The number of voters turning out in April makes us forget about this failure.

THUMBS UP! To the news of more COVID-19 vaccine being available soon. Manufacturers feel they've overcome bottlenecks that have slowed delivery, and available doses will spike in numbers in coming weeks. We've been crawling through this part of the process, so speeding up the path through it brings us at least that much closer to the next step.

THUMBS DOWN! To the latest phone call scam. In this one, callers identify themselves as law enforcement with the Macon County Sheriff's Office and say that the person has missed jury duty. The callers then try to convince the person that they must pay a fine or a warrant will be issued against them. If the person agrees to pay the fine, they are directed to buy a gift card at CVS or another store, and provide the caller with the gift card information to pay the fine. Thanks to the sheriff's office for the warning. The does not contact people by phone regarding jury duty and does not ask for payment over the phone for missed jury duty or any other offense. The Macon County Circuit Clerk's office sends jury notices through the mail.