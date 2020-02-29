Peter St. Onge: Canadian health care: A warning, not a beacon

Canada’s limited coverage may surprise Americans, but the key is understanding what “universal” means in “universal care.” Universal systems mean everybody is forced to join the public system. It emphatically does not mean everything is free.

More serious than the financial burdens is what happens to quality of care in a government-run system. Canada’s total health costs are about one-third cheaper than the U.S. as a percent of GDP, but this is achieved by undesirable cost-control practices. For example, care is ruthlessly rationed, with waiting lists running into months or years.

Predictably, Canada’s emergency rooms are packed. In the province of Quebec, wait-times average over four hours, leading many patients to just give up, go home and hope for the best.

Canadians have found a way to escape the rationing, the long waits and substandard equipment. They go to the U.S.

Every year, more than 50,000 Canadians fly to get their surgeries here because they can get high-quality care and fast treatment at a reasonable price. They willingly pay cash for care that, for the vast majority of Americans, is covered by insurance, private or public.

Far from being a model of government-run health care, Canada serves as a warning of the unintended consequences of socialized medicine: high taxes, long waits, staff shortages and substandard drugs and equipment. Those suffering the most are the poor, who cannot afford to fly abroad for timely treatment. Far from the feel-good rhetoric, socialized medicine in Canada has proved a bait-and-switch that has never lived up to the promise.

Peter St. Onge is the senior economist at the Montreal Economic Institute.

