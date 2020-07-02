Phil Luciano: In Illinois, lonely bear looks for love in all the wrong places

"We have never had one to my knowledge come this far south," an Illinois Department of Natural Resources representative told the Monmouth Review-Atlas. "This is very unusual."

Unusual, yes -- as affairs of the heart can often be.

The bear is believed to be a male, about 350 pounds. Somewhere along his Illinois excursion, he was dubbed Bruno. And he apparently is looking for a mate.

But he with no dating prospects in Illinois, he seems to be headed to Missouri, which has a population of black bears -- and, presumably, lady bears who are single and ready to mingle.

IDNR and Illinois State Police have been tracking him -- for the safety of people but also the animal. The IDNR warns people to stay at least 100 yards away, which means no selfies with Bruno. Still, when he has ventured close to towns, people have gotten close with cell cameras, occasionally distressing him.

But he has kept a Fonzie-like cool. With love on his mind, he doesn't seem interested in mixing it up with any bipeds while sojourning south.