Rachel Greszler: Workplace may change for the better

COVID-19 has, to put it mildly, altered our way of life. Most of these changes — like only leaving the house for essential reasons and staying at least 6 feet away from nonfamily members — will quickly dissipate.

But some changes could stick around, at least in part, for the better.

Hopefully we’ll all wash our hands more regularly than we did before. Some people will probably stick with their daily walks outside, or keep checking in on elderly neighbors.

And there’s one other potential benefit to many workers: a shift toward more flexible work schedules and increased telework.

Most businesses have been forced to close their doors and limit their operations to what can be done remotely.

This is obviously easier for some businesses than others. But many businesses and individuals, as part of a services-dominant economy that has experienced rapid growth in technology, have been able to continue working remotely, at least in part, even amid citywide and statewide shutdowns.

Prior to COVID-19, remote work and increased workplace flexibility were already on the rise in the U.S. This was due in part to improvements in technology that make such arrangements possible.