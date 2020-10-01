Ramesh Ponnuru: Amy Coney Barrett is no threat to Obamacare

In 2017, Republicans enacted a tax law that set the penalty for going without insurance at zero. The new lawsuit says that the mandate therefore can’t be upheld as a tax any more, and so the whole health care law has to go.

The lawsuit has to overcome several hurdles. One is the question of the standing to sue: Plaintiffs have to show that they’ve been injured, and if the tax is zero, who is the victim? Another is a technical question known as “severability”: Why should the whole law go because of a portion of it that Congress has already effectively repealed?

There is no evidence that Barrett looks positively at this lawsuit. Biden’s statement insinuates that we can take her comments about previous cases against Obamacare to indicate her support for it. She has said that Roberts stretched the meaning of the ACA to uphold it as a tax. She’s right about that. But that view doesn’t imply that the current lawsuit should prevail. The Republican attorneys general of Ohio and Montana are opponents of Obamacare who think the individual mandate is unconstitutional, but have submitted a brief saying that the lawsuit should fail.