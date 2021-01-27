Ramesh Ponnuru: Biden immigration plan scoffs at bipartisanship

Republican support will be less forthcoming this time. The new proposal has much less to attract Republicans than the old one did. Republicans have also, in the interim, made their own shift on immigration, moving in the opposite direction from the Democrats. Only five of the Republicans who backed the 2013 bill are still in the Senate, and two of them — Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Marco Rubio of Florida — have criticized Biden’s plan.

Sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican often discussed as a possible presidential candidate for 2024, is already leading opposition to it.

The tragedy of Biden’s choice is that even in today’s polarized politics, a bipartisan deal on immigration ought to be possible. Republicans are open in principle to providing legal status for some illegal immigrants. Cotton himself sponsored legislation to legalize those who came here as minors. Democrats, for the most part, have not shut the door to requiring employers to verify that new hires are legal.