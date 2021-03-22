Ramesh Ponnuru: Biden is making the migrant border surge worse

In an interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, President Joe Biden denied that the perception that he is softer than his predecessor has contributed to a surge of migrants at the border with Mexico. A lot of people who are well disposed to the president — including Democratic Representative Don Beyer of Virginia and Juliette Kayyem, an official in the administration of former President Barack Obama — have said that he’s wrong about that.

Kayyem says that smugglers have exaggerated how welcoming Biden is. But it’s not just a matter of rumor. Alan Bersin, Obama’s first-term appointee to run the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, says that “for unaccompanied children and families with children under 6, the border is open.”

Biden is now taking flak from the right and even from portions of the left over the surge. Republicans are criticizing him both for bringing it on and for responding to it hypocritically. His administration is now detaining children after four years of Democratic attacks on President Donald Trump for putting “kids in cages.” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Bronx Democrat, lent some bipartisan credence to that criticism when she responded to the news that a detention center for migrant children had opened by tweeting, “This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay — no matter the administration or party.”