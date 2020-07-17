Ramesh Ponnuru: Confused relationship with science

Because Fauci has civil-service protections, Trump can’t keep him from doing this vital work. If he thinks Fauci gives bad advice, he has an easy solution available: He doesn’t have to take it. Trump can listen to other people he trusts more. If Trump thinks Fauci has done a poor job as a communicator, he can have his administration authorize fewer interviews.

Fauci’s TV appearances have brought him public acclaim. They have done less to advance the public interest. While the criticism leveled at him is frequently overdone — his record of public statements on the pandemic certainly looks a lot better than Trump’s — he has made serious missteps. In early March, he told viewers of “60 Minutes” that “there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask.”

By June, he was saying that Americans should wear masks and that the earlier advice discouraging it was a response to “short supply.” More recently, he has gotten testy when asked about the shift in his message. Fauci was in line with the public-health community generally in downplaying the benefits of masks early in the crisis. But that’s the problem. The public-health community, including Fauci, wasn’t being candid.