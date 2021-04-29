Ramesh Ponnuru: Housing shortage is progressives' problem to fix

Overregulation of housing — from restrictive zoning laws to onerous building codes — is implicated in a great many of America’s problems. A lot of people who have studied the issue, from varying political viewpoints, have reached that same understanding. If the negative effects are getting clearer, though, the path ahead isn’t.

The most obvious ramification of overregulation is that it keeps housing supply too low and prices too high, so that affordable housing is less available. It also reduces geographic and economic mobility if people can’t afford to live where the best jobs are.

Some studies find that Americans move to different states less often than they once did. Other research finds no decline in these numbers.

But even this contrarian conclusion is less reassuring than it sounds, since it also finds that the wage gains from moving have increased — suggesting that interstate relocations might have increased if not for restrictions on housing. For a long time, such relocations helped to narrow the economic differences between regions of the U.S. In recent decades, those differences have been widening.