Ramesh Ponnuru: Left may have won all it's going to

Still, it’s going to be a letdown for many on the left. The Democrats have the White House, the Senate and the House for the first time in 11 years. Much of their public conversation is based on the idea that they settled for too little last time around.

But they are in much worse shape than they were in 2009, and they have not internalized it. Barack Obama’s victory in 2008 was a bigger blowout in the popular vote and the Electoral College. He was elected alongside much larger Democratic majorities in Congress than the ones Biden has today.

There’s also the way Biden ran his campaign. Running as not-Donald-Trump maximized his ability to win the election but made it harder to claim a mandate on policy.

What are the chances that the left wing of the party keeps all of that in mind and cuts Biden and other Democratic leaders some slack? Don’t count on it: There’s already talk of primary challenges against moderate Democratic senators from progressives who have somehow gotten the impression that they can get Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez elected in West Virginia.