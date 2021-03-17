Ramesh Ponnuru: Republicans aren’t against democracy

In the 1990s, a Republican explained to me why “the Democrat party” was his preferred term for the opposition: “They’re no more democratic than we are.” Nowadays that is very much a subject of dispute.
In recent years, and especially in recent months, progressives have increasingly become convinced that the Republican Party is a threat to democracy; that hostility to democracy is now its organizing passion; that it can survive only by thwarting democracy; and that democratizing reforms are the only way to defeat it. A number of conservatives have reached the same conclusions and, in some cases, exited conservatism as a result.
These conclusions are exaggerated to the point of error. But they are not baseless, and even the exaggerations have a surface plausibility. There has long been a strain of conservatism that is at least wary of democracy — so long, in fact, that the strain may be said to predate what it fears. Former President Donald Trump and his allies did try to get state legislatures and Congress to throw out the results of a presidential election without coming close to showing that those results were fraudulent. Some of his supporters tried to get their way through force.
And there’s more. Only once in the last three decades have Republicans won more votes than the Democrats in a presidential election. The Electoral College has allowed them to win three presidential elections notwithstanding that fact. Republicans defend the institution. Other features of the U.S. political system at odds with pure democracy — such as the equal representation of states in the Senate and the filibuster at the federal level, and the gerrymandering of state legislative districts in some states — are currently boosting Republican strength, and Republicans have opposed changing them. Republican state legislators, finally, are seeking changes to election procedures that would make voting more difficult while Republican federal legislators are resisting a bill that is supposed to make it easier.
The Right’s intellectual skepticism of democracy was once robust, even alarmist. But it has, after centuries of experience with its representative and constitutional form, largely dwindled to the anodyne version Lee expressed. It is a concern that majorities can go too far, a sense that not every move in the direction of greater democracy should proceed just because it advances democracy, a reminder that democratic outcomes are not necessarily right or just ones. To the extent these sentiments are in tension with democracy, it is a useful tension.
The Democrats have scored a public relations coup in getting the press to call it a “voting rights bill,” but opposing it hardly amounts to opposing voting rights or democracy. The bill gives the Federal Elections Commission more power and makes its structure more partisan. It creates new disclosure rules for nonprofit groups that the American Civil Liberties Union says raise constitutional concerns and could have a chilling effect on advocacy. It takes the radical step of abolishing all state legislatures’ traditional power to set district lines.
Even those provisions of the bill that are more directly concerned with voting rights are questionable. It forbids states from requiring photo identification from voters — a policy that happens to be extremely popular, with majority support from Democrats and Republicans alike, which might be relevant when we’re considering what is and isn’t democratic. It strips states, too, of their power to determine whether and under what conditions ex-felons should be able to vote. Sometimes, it’s true, the federal government has to step in and override state decisions about the conduct of elections, as with the original Voting Rights Act in 1965. This proposal, though, is just a liberal wish list to be imposed on the states with no concern for federalism.
Republicans do not, by and large, see themselves as opponents of democracy. Their institutional interest in making sure voter turnout is low is smaller than even they think, and it’s getting smaller. And they are not prosecuting a war against democracy in the state legislatures. Republicans think U.S. democracy is threatened by Democratic fraud; Democrats think it’s threatened by Republican authoritarianism. One day they both may have to face the good news that neither of these things is true.
Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.