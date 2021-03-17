Ramesh Ponnuru: Republicans aren’t against democracy

In the 1990s, a Republican explained to me why “the Democrat party” was his preferred term for the opposition: “They’re no more democratic than we are.” Nowadays that is very much a subject of dispute.

In recent years, and especially in recent months, progressives have increasingly become convinced that the Republican Party is a threat to democracy; that hostility to democracy is now its organizing passion; that it can survive only by thwarting democracy; and that democratizing reforms are the only way to defeat it. A number of conservatives have reached the same conclusions and, in some cases, exited conservatism as a result.

These conclusions are exaggerated to the point of error. But they are not baseless, and even the exaggerations have a surface plausibility. There has long been a strain of conservatism that is at least wary of democracy — so long, in fact, that the strain may be said to predate what it fears. Former President Donald Trump and his allies did try to get state legislatures and Congress to throw out the results of a presidential election without coming close to showing that those results were fraudulent. Some of his supporters tried to get their way through force.