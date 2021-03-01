Ramesh Ponnuru: Stimulus spending might do nothing but add more debt

President Joe Biden’s top legislative priority goes by two names: “COVID relief” and “stimulus.” The two terms help reporters and politicians avoid repetition, but they also point to the two main purposes the bill is supposed to serve.

It would, among other things, send $1,400 checks to most households. That can be defended as relief: It helps people who have been harmed by the economic fallout of the pandemic. It can also be defended as a stimulus: Recipients will spend some of the money, and their purchases will boost the economy.

Critics of the bill as a form of stimulus mostly say it would be too stimulative. The economy, they say, won’t need federal help as more and more of us get vaccinated, and a big stimulus bill will leave the nation with too much debt and too much inflation.

I don’t share the worry about inflation. Market indicators of expected inflation, adjusted for some measurement issues, currently suggest that it is going to run well below the Federal Reserve’s 2% target during the next five years.

My concern about spending federal money for the purpose of stimulus is different: I think it’s unlikely to have much stimulative effect. It will increase the federal debt without leaving the economy appreciably bigger than it would have been without the bill.