Randall Reyman: Columnist in error about trans sports

These days I know what to expect when I open the Herald & Review and find a Michael Reagan editorial. I’ve grown accustomed to his relentless attacks on all things liberal or progressive, and I tend to read his pieces much like I read the comic section, amused by his ridiculous exaggerations, and bemused by his consistently puerile reasoning. His recent piece, “More Biden executive order errors,” did not disappoint.

Reagan claimed that Biden had signed an executive order “saying biological males who have transitioned to females should be allowed to play on high school and college girls sports teams.” Like many of Reagan's statements, this one is false. In fact, Biden’s executive order was primarily about upholding a 2020 ruling by the Supreme Court, a court made up of mostly Trump appointees, which appropriately ruled against discrimination due to sexual orientation or gender identity.

President Biden only mentioned the word “sports” once when he wrote, “children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports.“ He certainly didn’t set any policy about transgender sports participation. He appropriately handed policymaking off to relevant federal, state, and school agencies, charging them with the task of reviewing their policies in light of the Supreme Court case.