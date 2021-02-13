Randall Reyman: Columnist in error about trans sports

These days I know what to expect when I open the Herald & Review and find a Michael Reagan editorial. I’ve grown accustomed to his relentless attacks on all things liberal or progressive, and I tend to read his pieces much like I read the comic section, amused by his ridiculous exaggerations, and bemused by his consistently puerile reasoning. His recent piece, “More Biden executive order errors,” did not disappoint.
Reagan claimed that Biden had signed an executive order “saying biological males who have transitioned to females should be allowed to play on high school and college girls sports teams.” Like many of Reagan's statements, this one is false. In fact, Biden’s executive order was primarily about upholding a 2020 ruling by the Supreme Court, a court made up of mostly Trump appointees, which appropriately ruled against discrimination due to sexual orientation or gender identity.
President Biden only mentioned the word “sports” once when he wrote, “children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports.“ He certainly didn’t set any policy about transgender sports participation. He appropriately handed policymaking off to relevant federal, state, and school agencies, charging them with the task of reviewing their policies in light of the Supreme Court case.
Research is clearly not one of Mr. Reagan’s fortes. A cursory internet search would have revealed to him that transgender athletes have been competing in high school and college sports for years now. It is not something President Biden is just now implementing.
The NCAA has already adopted very specific rules for transgender athletes. You can find these easily online. Other sports organizations have adopted similar rules. The fact that many high schools have been slow to address this issue, allowing many transgender athletes to compete unfairly, is not President Biden’s fault.
The whole transgender athlete issue is a murky one that hasn’t fully been resolved to everyone’s satisfaction. It will take time. Instead of a kneejerk reaction to the issue, prophesying the apocalyptic future of American sports, it would be better for critics like Mr. Reagan to allow adequate time for schools and the policymaking governing bodies to work this out.
Obviously, biological males competing with female athletes is not fair. Anyone with half a brain knows that. Reagan, however, claims that progressives think otherwise. It simply isn’t true. What progressive do believe is that the Constitution protects all Americans, no matter where they reside on the spectrum of gender identity. That means that all students should have the opportunity to enjoy equal experiences in school. How that happens is yet to be fully explored and determined. Certainly, Mr. Reagan’s inflammatory statements are not helpful to resolving this complicated issue.
