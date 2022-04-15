RANDY REYMAN: Changing the American narrative

It’s been decades since I took an American history course, but I clearly remember the salient points.

I remember learning about our struggle for sovereignty led by men like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Ben Franklin. I remember learning about the Civil War and President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

I remember studying the First and Second World Wars and men like Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand, Woodrow Wilson, FDR, Harry Truman, and Adolph Hitler.

Beyond that I don’t remember much. What I do remember consists of a blur of stories about brave and adventurous men (overwhelmingly white) who fought and won wars to ensure democracy and freedom for all Americans.

It wasn’t until much later that I began to learn about atrocities inflicted by Americans on native Americans at places like Wounded Knee and the Trail of Tears. This stuff was never mentioned in my history classes.

Neither was the fact that after Lincoln’s assassination, his successor Andrew Johnson rolled back most of Lincoln’s initiatives that would have helped newly freed slaves get a leg up on their new life as free Americans. Another omission was a discussion of the decades-long period which followed, characterized by Jim Crow-inspired lynchings and race riots across the country. And, the inability for WWII black veterans to receive benefits from the G.I. Bill? Not a word about that either.

It wasn’t until I was well into adulthood that I realized that the history I had learned had been at best incomplete, and at worst, an intended lie to instill what? Patriotism? Were the dark moments in our history of no importance, just anomalies that weren’t worth mentioning?

I now realize that for generations, we have been fed an historical narrative told through a very focused lens; a lens portraying the grand achievements of white men only. As I try to think back of any mention of women, Black people (aside from referencing Lincoln’s failed proclamation), Asian people, or (heaven forbid) gay people, I realize that I come up empty. How can that be in a country consisting of such a diverse population?

This is where Critical Race Theory enters the picture. No, CRT will not scar your children for life. It is not the bogeyman that Tucker Carlson makes it out to be. He and other Republican talking heads see it as a major threat to your children; a threat that will leave them fraught with guilt and discomfort.

In fact, it is no threat to your children whatsoever, since it isn’t currently taught in any prescribed way in our schools, though it certainly should be. Perhaps a little "discomfort" is what is needed in these times.

Imagine if the German government banned any mention of Adolph Hitler and Naziism in their country’s school curricula simply because it caused the young German children so much discomfort. What would nations around the world say to that, many of them, having lost so many soldiers and civilians in that terrible conflict?

Don’t worry, though. Germany chooses instead to tell the truth, regardless of student discomfort, and its teachers regularly teach about the horrors of the 1940’s at almost every grade level to assure it won’t happen again.

We will never move past our country’s racial inequality and overt white power structures until we teach American history through a much wider lens. Sticking our heads in the sand is not the answer. Shouting down school board meetings or banning books is not the answer. Let our teachers teach ALL of American history including the good, the bad, and even the ugly. In other words, let them teach the true American story.

Randy Reyman is a Decatur resident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0