Randy Reyman: Facts are too much for president's son

So let’s talk about some of Trump’s alleged accomplishments, which you call his “little miracles.” Take, for instance, the way he “unleashed trillions of federal dollars” of aid. Well, congress actually did that. Trump just rubberstamped it. I wonder if he even read the bill. How about the way he “delegated lots of power to governors"? What he actually did was disavow any responsibility on the part of his administration in facing this threat, thus forcing the states to go it alone. And regarding his part in getting “GM and Libby to quickly crank out stockpiles of ventilators and instant COVID-19 test kits"? I don’t think Illinois hospitals have seen very many of those yet, have they? It appears most of those are being sent disproportionately to Republican governors. Wow, that’s great leadership all right.