Randy Reyman: Facts are too much for president's son

The Herald & Review recently ran an op-ed by Michael Reagan (“Trump is being a good general,” April 12). Michael Reagan, of course, is the son of President Ronald Reagan, the fact which ostensibly makes him a credible voice; a voice deserving of our attention. I would like to say to you, Mr. Reagan, that my father was never a president of this great country. He was a farmer who worked 160 acres of hilly Iowa farmland. That is humble lineage to be sure, so why should anyone care what I have to say? One reason: I believe in provable, credible facts.
I’m sure your column sounded quite reasonable to the gullible portion of the audience that embraces your kind of historical revisionism and alternate facts. But the thinking people I know, both conservative and liberal, would certainly agree that you fell far short of the mark in supporting your claim.
In your piece you stated that you were feeling anxious because of all the “crazy charts with curves and coronavirus numbers flying around,” and that you found the President’s daily briefings to be calming. That, however, makes me wonder if you and I were watching the same briefings. What I saw in those briefings was a president proclaiming unsubstantiated personal triumphs and asserting obvious falsehoods. He showed a level of incompetence that was anything but a display in great leadership, and it certainly did not give me a sense of calm. The only comfort I felt from those briefings came from Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx who stood by stoically, tolerating Trump’s boasting, gently pushing back when he so carelessly played down the threat or advocated the use of his “miracle” malaria drug.
So let’s talk about some of Trump’s alleged accomplishments, which you call his “little miracles.” Take, for instance, the way he “unleashed trillions of federal dollars” of aid. Well, congress actually did that. Trump just rubberstamped it. I wonder if he even read the bill. How about the way he “delegated lots of power to governors"? What he actually did was disavow any responsibility on the part of his administration in facing this threat, thus forcing the states to go it alone. And regarding his part in getting “GM and Libby to quickly crank out stockpiles of ventilators and instant COVID-19 test kits"? I don’t think Illinois hospitals have seen very many of those yet, have they? It appears most of those are being sent disproportionately to Republican governors. Wow, that’s great leadership all right.
And here is the statement that actually made me laugh out loud (in a sad way). After taking a cheap shot at “swamp creature” Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden with your imaginings of how they would have handled this emergency, you stated: “Seriously, though. Nobody saw this new coronavirus pandemic coming in time. Not President Trump. Not the CDC, Not Dr. Fauci…(so) if your state doesn’t have enough ventilators and masks, it’s not Trump’s fault.” Of course, it has been well-documented that Trump’s administration was repeatedly notified of the danger weeks before they took it at all seriously, and they wasted valuable time playing down the threat, saying everything was “under control.”
Mr. Reagan, it is unfortunate that you continue to distort facts in support of a man so flawed in character and leadership acumen; a man who clearly cares more about his ratings than he does about the American people. Of course, you don’t seem to have much use for verifiable facts, so I’m sure none of this will sway you. After all, why should you believe anything I say? I’m just a farm boy from Iowa, and you’re the son of a former President of the United States.
Randy Reyman is a Decatur resident.
