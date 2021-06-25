Randy Reyman: GOP's curious placement of outrage

The recent news of the IRS leak revealing the income tax liabilities of some of our most prominent billionaires provides a telling example of the current state of the GOP.

For those who missed this bit of reporting, the investigative news organization ProPublica reported that they had received tax data showing that billionaires such as Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and Mark Zuckerberg paid little or no income tax in recent years due mostly to tax laws (like the 2017 tax law) which grossly benefit the wealthy.

According to the H&R (June 11), it was several Republican congressmen, not the billionaires themselves, who were apparently outraged by the leak of confidential IRS data, and in their alarm “pressed the Treasury Department and the IRS to pursue anyone who violated the law.”

I find their reaction to this leak to be striking when juxtaposed with their reluctance to mount an investigation into the attempted siege on our nation’s capital on January 6. Where was their outrage about that? Apparently, they are more interested in protecting their wealthy political donors than in protecting our democracy.

While I don’t in any way condone the public disclosure of protected information, it can’t be disputed that this incident pulls aside the veil concealing the inordinate control wielded by the rich in the halls of Congress.

Of course, the source of that IRS leak should be investigated, but shouldn’t we also wonder why Republican lawmakers aren’t as outraged by the obscene concessions offered to the wealthiest Americans in our current tax code? But no, there is not a scintilla of GOP interest for tax reform.

Their position is that bolstering the economy is job one and that trickle-down economics actually works, which it doesn’t. Consider that the corporate tax rate before the 2017 tax law was 35% when the economy was doing just fine. The Trump-led tax law unnecessarily reduced the corporate rate to 21%, and all recent attempts by President Biden to split the difference at a reasonable 28% have been met with harsh resistance from Republicans. Even before the 2017 law was passed, the tax code had been unfairly skewed toward the rich.

In fact, according to ProPublica, Jeff Bezos, whose net worth was close to $18 billion in 2011, was somehow eligible for a $4,000 family tax credit that year, a tax credit intended for families that earn less than $100,000 annually. Of course, Bezos took advantage of that credit when he filed his taxes.

It seems the GOP believes the ultrarich are not to be laden with the cost of America’s infrastructure, social programs, defense, health care, and education. Apparently, those expenditures should be shouldered by people like you and me, the people without the yachts and the offshore tax havens, while the rich continue to build their investment portfolios.

On many levels, Republicans now find themselves in a broken party, fractured by Trumpism and forged by plutocratic interests. This recent episode is just one of many examples of the GOP‘s disconnect from the millions of average Americans who the Republican party professes to represent.

Randy Reyman is a Decatur resident.

