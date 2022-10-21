RANDY REYMAN: Lots of slogans, but no solutions

Kevin McCarthy finally unveiled the GOP “Commitment To America” platform just in time for the upcoming midterms. Many writers have noted that it looks eerily similar to Newt Gingrich’s 1994 “Contract With America.”

It seems the Republican strategy is to recycle conservative platitudes from the last century to solve our 21st century problems. Is that really the best they can do?

To be sure, this country has plenty of problems, but this new “Commitment To America” platform offers us little in the way of real solutions, instead giving us tired slogans meant only to appease the Republican base.

What are the platform’s stated goals? Increasing fossil fuel production, curbing illegal immigration, lowering inflation, combating crime, reducing government spending, to mention just a few. How does the GOP plan to achieve these goals? That remains a mystery, and I suspect even McCarthy doesn’t exactly know, or perhaps doesn’t want us to know.

Their plan to jumpstart the fossil fuel industry is hardly worth debating. Haven’t they been paying attention to the news lately? Do they really think that’s a good idea? Enough said.

What about their strategy for curbing illegal immigration? Will a taller and thicker wall be their approach, perhaps? The increasing influx of people seeking asylum will continue until we deal with the causes that drive it. These causes include climate change, oppressive regimes which endanger their citizens, gang and drug cartel violence fueled by the illegal gun trade of American-built weapons, and much more. It’s complicated, and to think a Republican administration can produce a quick and simple solution is ludicrous.

On the issue of lowering inflation, we must remember that it is a world-wide problem, not just an American one. Biden didn’t create this. The pandemic and the Russo-Ukrainian conflict did. Inflation isn’t something we can fix in America until it is addressed globally.

Controlling crime continues to be a talking point for Republicans. The claim is that crime rates are soaring because law enforcement is being defunded. The truth is that funding of law enforcement is up in most cities across the country. And yet, this false defunding narrative continues to persist on the Republican campaign trail.

Perhaps the problem lies somewhere else. Just maybe, gun violence has more to do with the fact that we are putting guns in the hands of people who should not have them. This seems so logical to most Americans, and yet, the “Commitment To America” platform seems more like a “Commitment To An Armed America” platform with its reaffirmation of the Republican love for guns.

Their pledge to reduce government spending appears on their wishlist as well, but what do you suppose they intend to cut? Social security? Medicare? Social services? The “Commitment To America” platform doesn’t tell us, because Republicans know we won’t like what we hear.

All of these “Commitment To America” slogans offer no viable solutions. In the end, the only commitments voters can really rely on are the Republican commitments to deny women their reproductive rights, accuse our teachers of “grooming,” shove the LGBTQ community back into its closet, push false American exceptionalism narratives void of uncomfortable racist truths, and deny the legitimacy of our duly-elected president.

That’s hardly a great record of commitments for a party that’s vying for your vote this November.