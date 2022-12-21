RANDY REYMAN: Picking facts to fit arguments

By now, most of us have heard that the term “gaslighting” is the Merriam-Webster word of the year. And yet I suppose many people are still unclear of its meaning.

In essence, gaslighting is the act of distorting reality with the intent to sow doubt in another person’s judgment or intuition. To better understand this, it is helpful to read Don Carmichael’s excellent example of gaslighting in his December 15 H&R opinion page column.

In this piece, Carmichael shows how a cherry-picked statistic can be taken out of context to promote anti-vax propaganda and sow doubt in the reader’s trust in the CDC vaccination recommendations.

Carmichael correctly states that, as of April 2022, “the majority (6 of 10) persons dying of COVID were previously vaccinated and boosted.” Of course, this statement alone can make you question the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, and therefore make you a potential victim of gaslighting.

To be sure, the statement is in fact true, but Carmichael intentionally fails to dig deeper into the meaning of this statistic. There are reasons why vaccinated people now constitute the majority of COVID-19 deaths, and one isn’t that the government is conspiring against us.

The reasons are many, having to do with herd immunity, waning of vaccine protection over time, masking fatigue, etc. But perhaps the biggest reason is that the majority, around 80%, of American adults are now vaccinated, and that number is growing.

Consider that if 100% of the population was vaccinated, then 10 out of 10 COVID-19 deaths would be of people who received the vaccine. Would that mean we shouldn’t trust the vaccines as recommended by the CDC? Of course not.

The vaccines have saved thousands of lives, but they’re not perfect. As the virus continues to mutate, the vaccines will have to change with it. It will be a difficult task, made all the more difficult by people like Carmichael who continue to gaslight the public.

How can you protect yourself from gaslighting? Skepticism is the best defense you have, so be skeptical of any isolated statistic presented as proof of anything, particularly if that claim smells of a conspiracy theory. Be open-minded and always consider the source of any claim. Fox News might say it one way, MSNBC might say it another, but they’re probably both wrong. Just because someone says something (even if you’d like to believe it), that doesn’t mean it’s true.

Don’t take anything at face value, and take the time to investigate any dubious claim. All it takes is a quick Google search.

So here’s a statistic for you: the CDC reports that vaccinated people have a 15 times lower risk of COVID-related death than the unvaccinated. Go ahead and Google that one.