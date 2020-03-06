Randy Reyman: 'Socialism' is a weaponized word

I wish that in all political discussions, we could replace the word regulations with the phrase protections for the public good, because that’s what regulations really are: protections to guard the public from environmental and financial catastrophe.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

It would be refreshing to hear a politician make a concise and meaningful statement worded more lucidly like this: “We need to eliminate those darned protections for the public good which are preventing our corporations from maximizing profits.” Yeah, that’s clearly stated. It tells it like it is.

This brings us to the doozy of all weaponized words: socialism. Conservative pundits excoriate it ad nauseam. But it’s not just the Republicans. If you paid any attention to the Democratic debates, you heard this word invoked repeatedly for its lethal impact. It seemed that the moderate candidates couldn’t wait to fling this toxic term at their favorite target, Bernie Sanders, as if it were a silver bullet capable of neutralizing the perceived Marxist in his tracks.