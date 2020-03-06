Randy Reyman: 'Socialism' is a weaponized word

“Yikes, there’s a socialist! Run for your lives!”
The French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry said, “Language is the source of misunderstandings.” That’s an odd statement isn’t it? After all, isn’t language the very thing we rely on to understand the world around us? If only that were so. Unfortunately, in the realm of political discourse, words aren’t always used in a concise and understandable manner. They are more often employed in ways that conceal their true meaning; ways that over-simplify and generalize; ways that deceive; ways that generate fear.
Take for instance, the word "regulations." When I hear politicians trying to gain the favor of voters by declaring a general condemnation of regulations, I tend to mock them for their mental laziness. These politicians know the word regulations is an emotionally charged term that can be weaponized against opponents. The unthinking citizen will be influenced by this strategy, deeming the term regulations as disdainful without even questioning it or even understanding it.
The thinking citizen, on the other hand, knows that regulations are intended to keep the citizenry safe. I fully acknowledge that sometimes industries can be over-regulated to the point of absurdity, just as some are often under-regulated. It’s a subjective call, to be sure, but it seems to me that each case needs to be considered fairly with public safety as the paramount concern. One thing is certain: simply demonizing the very idea of regulations is not helpful.
I wish that in all political discussions, we could replace the word regulations with the phrase protections for the public good, because that’s what regulations really are: protections to guard the public from environmental and financial catastrophe.
It would be refreshing to hear a politician make a concise and meaningful statement worded more lucidly like this: “We need to eliminate those darned protections for the public good which are preventing our corporations from maximizing profits.” Yeah, that’s clearly stated. It tells it like it is.
This brings us to the doozy of all weaponized words: socialism. Conservative pundits excoriate it ad nauseam. But it’s not just the Republicans. If you paid any attention to the Democratic debates, you heard this word invoked repeatedly for its lethal impact. It seemed that the moderate candidates couldn’t wait to fling this toxic term at their favorite target, Bernie Sanders, as if it were a silver bullet capable of neutralizing the perceived Marxist in his tracks.
As I see it, this was another example of mental indolence relying on the voters’ misunderstanding of what socialism really is, or in this case, what democratic socialism really is. We all have heard the word "socialist" so often and in such derisive ways, that unthinking people assume that its vileness is beyond debate. But the thinking person will recognize that we have enjoyed the benefits of a popular socialist program for many years now. It’s called Medicare.
The thinking people among us will also acknowledge the socialist programs successfully functioning in Canada and Europe, where people are enjoying the highest quality of life on the planet.
To be clear, I am not campaigning here for Bernie Sanders. I do admit that much of what he says does indeed resonate with me, but I’m not yet convinced he’s the right one for the job. What I am saying is that one should not assume that socialism is somehow anti-American simply because you heard someone scream, “Yikes, there’s a socialist! Run for your lives!”
So, yes, language can indeed be the source of misunderstanding. It’s incumbent upon each of us to be a thinking person who doesn’t fall victim to the talking heads that speak with weaponized words. Those folks assume our ignorance. Let’s not be the dullards they assume us to be.