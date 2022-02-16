Rebecca E. Gomez: Unsustainable approach to education

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, alarming attrition and turnover in the early education workforce has gotten even worse. Prior to the pandemic, turnover in the field was already as high as 30% annually. During the pandemic, the workforce shrank by an additional 10%.

The American Rescue Plan and other stimulus packages provided some support to stabilize the sector, including $39 billion for states to keep child care programs open and to serve children from families with low incomes. But those measures are insufficient when early educators are still paid poverty wages — a wholly unsustainable and unjust approach to staffing an early education system.

According to the Center for the Study for Child Care Employment, the national average for an early educator’s hourly wage is $11.65. That’s a yearly salary of less than $25,000. One-time federal relief dollars alone can’t fix that degree of structural income inequality.

A much more robust and lasting response is needed to provide appropriate compensation. The so-called Build Back Better Act stalled in Congress — declared “dead” earlier this month by Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia — offers a viable solution to this problem that should be preserved, no matter what form the legislation next takes. The plan offered funding to states to build more sustainable, more equitable systems for educating young children.

Stabilizing this workforce is an absolute prerequisite for helping communities recover from COVID-19. The work that early educators do enables the rest of us to participate in economic life; without them, many parents, especially mothers, would be forced to leave the workforce to care for their children.

At the same time, early educators are critical to providing learning experiences that support the rapid brain development occurring in a child’s first years of life, from birth through kindergarten, including child care and prekindergarten. These educators also serve as a resource to families and connect the classroom with the community.

In this context, early educators are paid a wage that doesn’t come close to covering their worth, never mind the cost of living almost anywhere in the U.S. Their jobs often also come without health benefits.

It’s no wonder so many early educators are leaving the classroom if they can. When low wages and lack of support push educators into other professions, the resulting staffing shortages force child care programs to close, adding to the child care crisis. Yet families with child care needs can’t afford to bear the entire cost or the sole responsibility for trying to piece together their children’s education.

This uniquely American pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps approach to early education is untenable. It does not have to be this way.

The role of the federal government is to respond during times of crisis. We have done this before, quite effectively, including for early education. President Lyndon B. Johnson launched Head Start in 1965 as part of his War on Poverty, when nearly 20% of Americans lived below the poverty line. Providing early education for preschool-age children from low-income families, Head Start was reauthorized in 2007 to increase quality standards and workforce qualifications and remains an example of how the federal government has mobilized to support families.

The pandemic has shown us how much social and economic life depend on these early educators. The longer our government fails to act to support them, the greater the damage to communities and their trust in political leaders’ ability to meet the needs of working families and essential workers.

Rebecca E. Gomez is a program officer at the Heising-Simons Action Fund.

