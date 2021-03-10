Rex Huppke: Target? How embarrassing. What’s next?

As you have likely heard, we in the upper crust of Chicago society are perturbed by news that a retail store known as “Target” could move into Water Tower Place on the Magnificent Mile.
To think an establishment that sells … this is difficult to even type … ”affordable clothing and other merchandise” …oh dear, where’s my fainting couch? … could come and dirty up our beautiful stretch of Michigan Avenue. Why, it’s just too much to imagine.
What would come next? Tourists? I shudder at the thought.
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas knows exactly how I and my fellow elites feel. She spoke about in on WGN Radio on Friday: “How embarrassing is this to the city? I’m trying to figure out what is magnificent on the Magnificent Mile about Target. It’s disgusting.”
Disgusting, indeed. Imagine the bargain-hunting riffraff such an establishment might attract. Next thing you know we’ll have out-of-state commoners trudging around the neighborhood looking to buy off-brand T-shirts or chewing gum or materials for their methamphetamine labs.
When my neighbor, E. Normous Networthington, told me Target was one of the companies that contacted the owners of Water Tower Place about the space Macy’s is vacating, I had no clue what he was talking about.
I rushed home and yelled to the butler, “Thurbert! What is a Target?”
I assumed it was either an upscale purveyor of rifle scopes suitable for high-end African expeditions or an indoor facility where well-heeled folks like myself can hunt poor people for sport.
When Thurbert told me it’s a quotidian retail store frequented by average American families, I spat my mimosa on our bichon frise, causing her to upchuck on the Shih Tzu, a scene so upsetting my wife, Marie Antoinette, had to cancel her afternoon pilates-and-tea.
As Pappas, who lives near Water Tower Place, put it in her radio interview: “You don’t put Target next to Gucci, Louis Vuitton and everything else on Oak Street. It’s a no-no. It demeans the quality of Michigan Avenue.”
It's a 'no-no, you ill-mannered peasants!
I know it’s hard for people who are not incredibly successful and beautiful to understand, but you don’t just plunk a Target down in a neighborhood as exclusive and fabulous as ours.
Think about the unique and remarkable shops that populate our Magnificent Mile.
At the corner of Chicago and Michigan avenues, you have the lovely boutique pharmacy called Walgreens. You can visit our exclusive and elegant coffee shop, Starbucks, which exists only on the Magnificent Mile and nowhere else.
We even have one of the few Disney stores in the world. I asked Thurbert to run to the Google machine and find out how rare it is to find a Disney store.
He said, “There are about 300 Disney stores in the world, including a number of Illinois locations in Aurora, Gurnee, Rosemont, Schaumburg and…”
I fired Thurbert and had him fed to the lions in the Lincoln Park Zoo lion pavilion that bears my family’s name.
Insolence, like Target stores, cannot be tolerated.
I’m sure Treasurer Pappas and other community members will agree when I say we cannot allow a company like Target to come in, create jobs, pay taxes and sully the neighborhood like some bargain-bin bordello. What do they think this is, Lincoln Park?
The whole thing, as Pappas said, is disgusting. My poor, dear Marie Antoinette has already had to move up to two Xanax-and-green-tea smoothies a day just to face the possibility of a nearby Target.
To make her feel better, I’m going to race down to the Cheesecake Factory — did I mention we are home to the one high-end bakery that makes all the world’s cheesecakes? —and get an order of Tex Mex Eggrolls and a Macaroni and Cheese Burger. I’m confident there’s nowhere else in America one can obtain such fine, high-end fare.
