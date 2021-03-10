Rex Huppke: Target? How embarrassing. What’s next?

As you have likely heard, we in the upper crust of Chicago society are perturbed by news that a retail store known as “Target” could move into Water Tower Place on the Magnificent Mile.

To think an establishment that sells … this is difficult to even type … ”affordable clothing and other merchandise” …oh dear, where’s my fainting couch? … could come and dirty up our beautiful stretch of Michigan Avenue. Why, it’s just too much to imagine.

What would come next? Tourists? I shudder at the thought.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas knows exactly how I and my fellow elites feel. She spoke about in on WGN Radio on Friday: “How embarrassing is this to the city? I’m trying to figure out what is magnificent on the Magnificent Mile about Target. It’s disgusting.”

Disgusting, indeed. Imagine the bargain-hunting riffraff such an establishment might attract. Next thing you know we’ll have out-of-state commoners trudging around the neighborhood looking to buy off-brand T-shirts or chewing gum or materials for their methamphetamine labs.

When my neighbor, E. Normous Networthington, told me Target was one of the companies that contacted the owners of Water Tower Place about the space Macy’s is vacating, I had no clue what he was talking about.