Rex Huppke: Trump’s coronavirus failure has Illinois governor flying masks from China. We should be outraged

To get personal protective equipment for state workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, the governor of Illinois has had to spend nearly $2 million on charter flights that will haul “millions of masks and gloves” -- from China.

That’s ridiculous. And it should make you mad.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency last week agreed to buy 750,000 coronavirus test kits -- from South Korea.

That’s also ridiculous. And it should also make you mad.

In the span of eight days -- from last Tuesday to this Tuesday -- the coronavirus killed five times as many Americans as terrorists did on 9/11.

Five times.

In just those eight days, 14,974 souls gone.

And America, self-branded as the most-powerful country on the planet, is chartering flights to bring masks and gloves in from China? The U.S. government is buying test kits from South Korea because we can’t manufacture our own quickly enough?

What’s happening in this country right now -- from the lack of widespread testing to states bidding against each other for safety gear to keep health care workers and first responders healthy -- is outrageous. It’s a disgrace.