REYMAN: GOP has no real answers to issues

It’s been happening right before our eyes, and we didn’t see it coming.

For years, Republican strategists have been taking a long-term approach, systematically placing their partisan actors in judgeships across the country. While Democrats naively believed presidential elections were of primary importance for furthering their cause, Republicans knew that if they could control the judiciary, they could control everything. What they didn’t realize was just how rapid their road to power would be.

To be sure, their alliances with the evangelicals and the NRA helped garner momentum, but they truly struck gold when a reality-show president tapped into a rich vein of xenophobia, racism, homophobia, white supremacy and misogyny heretofore hidden just below the surface, ready to be mined and marketed.

These days their approach is hardly a secret. The Supreme Court has been compromised. Voting rights are now limited in red states. School boards are banning books. Partisan election officials are being appointed to state election boards –– boards that have the power to control voting certification. Red states are passing laws to “whitewash” school curricula and weaken the rights of African Americans, women, and the gay community. For the first time in our history, we are seeing rights rolled back instead of expanded.

There is little doubt that the Republican party has morphed into a radical right-wing cult set on imposing its self-righteous will on the American people.

Cults generally operate from a place of fear; a political parties operate according to a stated platform. What is the stated platform of these radical Republicans? They have none. But they do indeed peddle a lot of fear through fictional threats like their Great Replacement Theory.

It’s clear Republicans have no real answers to America’s problems. If they did, don’t you think they’d state them? They’d rather place blame for our problems on various subgroups who don’t look, pray, or love like they do.

It’s painfully clear that this iteration of the Republican party sees women as breeding stock, Black men as target practice, gays as perverts, elementary schools as willing slaughterhouses, and Tucker Carlson as a real journalist. Seeing the world as they do, answers are not important. Only power is.

While most Americans remain hopeful that this MAGA radicalization will fade with the eventual prosecution of the January 6 insurrectionists, the nature of cult loyalty indicates otherwise. Having “drunk the Kool-Aid,” cult members typically exhibit intense loyalty to their leaders no matter how corrupt they become.

Trump, DeSantis, and the other cult bosses will enjoy a similar allegiance from their indoctrinated followers who will certainly show up in large numbers at election time. It will take the combined efforts of all Democratic and moderate Republican voters to curb the bleeding by holding their noses in support of an admittedly tepid Democratic Party at midterm time.

What other choice do you have? Sitting out the upcoming election is really not an option; that will only cede advantage to the right-wing MAGA mob. To be sure, your vote is vital, for if these radical Republicans manage to gain control of the House and Senate, our rights and freedoms will continue to vanish, and our democracy will be forever changed.

Randy Reyman is a Decatur resident.

