Phillip Gehrken shot and killed Kevin Cooper on July 11, 2021. The two were family friends and business partners who happened to be involved in a money dispute. Gehrken shot Cooper six times in the face at close range.

On March 23, 2023, he was found guilty of first-degree murder by the Macon County Circuit Court. Gehrken admitted to killing the man with his semi-automatic handgun, a weapon he was banned from owning due to a previous felony conviction.

At his sentencing, the judge ordered him to serve his 50-year sentence in its entirety. It would be fair to assume that most people think Phillip Gehrken is a truly bad man deserving of everything he got.

But the Phillip Gehrken I knew was one of the most affable people I’d ever met. As a contractor, he was honest, capable and helpful. I had called on Phil several times for advice on projects around my home and grew to trust him for his sound advice that often put my welfare above his profit. I even gave him and his crew access to my house in my absence, a level of trust I would normally not extend eagerly.

A “bad man?” That’s not the Phil Gehrken I knew.

I’ve been thinking about Phil a lot lately as I read about shooters who spray bullets first and think later. These shootings seem to be done by people who feel unjustifiably threatened by potential assailants, such as a teenage boy at their front door or a carload of young women pulling into the driveway or a kid retrieving a ball from the front yard.

c In fact, they probably don’t really understand why they reacted this way. It probably just seemed to happen as if it was automatic.

Phil Gehrken certainly had no intention of killing someone on July 11, 2021. In his sentencing statement, he told the court he was simply at that location to “cut the grass.”

So what’s going on here? Are all these shooters inherently bad people? Or are they all mentally ill? Psychologists will say that in many cases, the bad behaviors of people are due to circumstances more so than personality flaws.

What were the critical circumstances in all these recent shootings? Certainly, the fear of a perceived threat was a circumstantial component. The other circumstance of course, and the more pivotal one, was the gun itself. But just because they had a gun, why would they so easily decide to fire it?

This is explained in a study from 1934 that identifies the “Stroop Effect.” Simply put, this study shows that reactions to stimuli are greatly controlled by something called response automaticity. Especially in stressful situations, our quickest reactions are most often the ones that have become automatic by way of repetition. In other words, after having fired your firearm repeatedly at the firing range, you are automatically programmed to fire it if it is in your hand, a learned reaction that short-circuits any delayed and thoughtful decision-making on your part.

These two tendencies, the bad circumstances of holding a weapon plus the quick reaction due to response automaticity, provide a dangerous recipe for deadly and unjustified violence. And while many people try to blame mental illness for all these shootings, it is clear that many of these shooters are not unlike you or me, no more mentally imbalanced than anyone else.

Let’s be clear about the fact that these shootings will not end soon. Too many people believe that the individual’s right to gun ownership is akin to freedom itself. How does one argue in favor of the common good while that misguided belief persists? Research in human behavior has shown that humans, no matter how law-abiding or responsible they claim to be, are likely to pose a public danger if they hold a firearm in their hands. Bad things can happen if a gunman has had a bad day and is cut off in traffic, or gets in an argument with a neighbor, or is simply “standing his ground.”

Moving forward in our gun-toting environment, everyone will now be a potential threat, depending on their circumstance and mental whim. Phil Gehrken would be the first to say that if he had not carried a gun that day in 2021, he’d probably be happily working his job as a contractor today. Amid the volatility of human interaction, people are simply not built to carry weapons. What we know about the unpredictability of human behavior tells us so. It tells us that none of us can really be trusted with a gun.

And it reminds us that as we continue to pursue solutions to these tragic killings, it’s always going to be about the gun.