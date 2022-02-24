Reyman: Some questions for younger voters

A Letter to Young Voters

Who has time for politics, right? I know you feel overwhelmed by school, the pandemic, relationships, parent expectations, etc. Hey, I was there once too, though admittedly, minus the pandemic. Still, I was a teenager during the Vietnam War, which put me in danger of being drafted according to the lottery system.

My point is that life is never without worry; times are never easy and never will be. And while you might think it better to ignore the world’s problems, assuming things will turn out just fine is not really working out, is it? Allow me to ask you a few questions that may offer some points to ponder.

Do you ever feel like the people in charge aren’t interested in the health of your planet? Have you ever wondered why? Does it seem like they are more interested in power and money than in protecting your future? Does that make you wish someone would do something about it?

Have you thought recently about the American promise? You know, the one that says all Americans are endowed with inalienable rights: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness? When was the last time you took a gander at the Declaration of Independence, or the Constitution, which begins by talking about the “common good,” not good for only a few, but for everyone? Have you realized how special that American promise is?

It is indeed extraordinary, and you should learn to appreciate America’s greatness, not by wearing a gaudy cap trumpeting its greatness or waving a flag, but by thoughtfully showing reverence for its ideals. Read the documents above and then ask yourself if you think the marginalized in America are allowed to embrace those ideals. Do you think your generation could do a better job making these ideals available for everyone?

Did you realize that there are countries whose governments subvert truth, revising their historical narrative to cover up past indiscretions, as in China where it is unlawful to speak of Tiananmen Square? Look it up. Then ask yourself if you’re OK with your parents supporting the banning of your school library’s “objectionable” books simply because they describe American white privilege and systemic racism, both well-documented historical truths. Do you think you should have a say in that?

Do you ever feel that the Black Lives Matter movement is somehow anti-American or a threat to your way of life? If so, perhaps you should inform yourself about America’s long history of Black oppression, and then, reread the documents mentioned.

Next, take time to ask yourself if the racial biases you absorbed from friends and family are valid ones. Your parents and friends don’t know everything! Have you ever considered that although African-Americans are a minority in your country, Blacks are actually part of an overall majority of humans on the globe? Does that give you a different perspective regarding the way we treat them? Do you think racism can be overcome? Do you think it needs to be? Why or why not, and how does your opinion align with the American promise of equality?

Finally, do you think this world is a “zero sum game”? That is, do you think that the less someone else gets, the more you will get? Or conversely, do you think lifting all people up would be good for everyone? Who do you think should decide that? Today’s ineffective leaders, or the leaders of your generation?

Why bother with all these questions? you may ask. After all, you’ll say, what’s the use? It’s hopeless to try changing things, right? I posit that you won’t know until you get away from your algorithm-driven iPhones and read the local newspaper. That will prepare you to vote on the issues at hand and possibly make a difference.

If you don’t become informed and involved, you’re doomed to have a future no better than our present one. None of us wants that. We need you to get involved. The way things are going right now, you may be our last hope.

Randy Reyman is a Decatur resident.

