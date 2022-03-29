REYNOLDS: Maximizing benefits for farmers

Farm families like mine know all too well dark days that have little to do with getting up before the sun.

COVID-19 created devastating effects for farm markets. Wetter-than-normal springs limited favorable planting days. Larger storm events and longer heat waves – too much wet followed by too much dry – created too much stress for farmers and crops throughout the growing season. Now, rising input costs for how much we spend to plant our grounds, and persistent weed and pest pressures that threaten crop health create their own challenges.

We persevere and ultimately prevail, keeping our state’s critical agricultural economy working while constantly innovating to improve operations, build stronger soil and reduce nutrient loss. We don’t just plant a few rows of seed and hope for the best. We spend countless hours in the field and making careful decisions for sustainable strategies that help our operations, our communities, and our environment.

The state’s popular cover crop program might be one of our best-kept secrets, even as the secret gets out.

Cover crops wear several hats. They hold soil in place, capturing lost nutrients before they leave the field and protecting carbon stored beneath the surface. Every acre planted, along with other sensible preventive practices, can boost farmers’ bottom lines by decreasing inputs and sustaining yields – good news after dark days.

Many, like me, are recognizing the value. Since 2011, cover crop adoption in Illinois has more than doubled, according to the 2021 Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy Biennial Report.

Illinois has created the Fall Covers for Spring Savings (FCSS) program that provides $5 for every acre worth of discount on crop insurance premiums when cover crops are planted there. More than 100,000 acres were part of the program this past year, and farmers see it as a cost-effective way to support those among them who see firsthand the benefits of protecting soil health and water quality.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture then followed Illinois’ leadership with its own Pandemic Cover Crop Program (PCCP) to give that same $5-an-acre discount. More than 533,000 acres nationwide saw the discount in 2021, and some farmers see double the benefit by securing funds from both programs.

But the demand and potential benefit far exceeds capacity today. In the state program, slots for funding have sold out in minutes. The federal PCCP reports potentially hundreds of thousands more acres that could benefit but are not enrolled.

USDA is offering PCCP enrollment again this year, and Illinois should expand its state FCSS to provide that essential state match and double the benefit for participating farmers.

We’re calling on the Illinois General Assembly to double the FCSS budget to $1.3 million in its upcoming fiscal year to reach 200,000 acres with cover crops across the state. This will create exciting new momentum and a snowball effect. As more farmers see the great results from cover crops with less risk because of FCSS support, others will join to reap those same benefits.

Farmers want to be the solution for healthy soils and clean water. They need some help from Springfield to ease anxiety, show results and build off initial progress. A small, sensible and targeted investment now in the cover crops program will be a strong step for future success in our state conservation programs. It will also give farmers the assurance we will be there to support them doing the right thing through the next set of dark days ahead.

Kris Reynolds is Midwest director of American Farmland Trust. He is a fifth-generation farmer in Nokomis in central Illinois.

