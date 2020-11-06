Rich Manieri::What we learned from this election

Sure, we didn’t know who won right away, or the next day, or the day after that, but we still learned quite a bit from the election.

Among other things, I learned that “pollster” should no longer be considered a job.

Those who have made polling their life’s work need to pursue another vocation. They blew it “bigly” again, with an assist from a media that lapped up every flawed percentage point.

For example, on Oct. 28, a Washington Post poll had Biden with a 17 point lead over President Trump in Wisconsin. How can a poll be that far off? If there is such a thing as polling malpractice, this would be it. In addition to getting it wrong about a Biden landslide, pollsters missed the mark on several Senate and congressional races.

But hey, pollsters, you had a good run. It doesn’t mean you’re bad people, you’re just finished. It happens. Blacksmiths were living large until that killjoy Henry Ford showed up with his horseless sleigh and ruined everything.

I learned that an election isn’t over just because the sun sets, or when it rises again.