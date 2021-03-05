Rich Miller: Another disaster for Gov. Pritzker

When legal questions were raised about U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly’s campaign for state Democratic Party chair last week and Kelly only got stronger, that should tell you a couple of things.

One, Kelly is a genuinely well-liked, well-known and trusted person within the Democratic Party and her alliance with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin was crucial. They were quickly able to believably reassure her supporters and those leaning her direction that she’d find a way around the admission by her own attorney that the state party couldn’t raise or spend “soft,” non-federal campaign money as long as she had even “indirect” control of the party apparatus.

Two, and perhaps more importantly, the hit solidified the contest as a referendum on Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and not in a good way.

When the potential loss of millions of dollars in campaign contributions, plus the possible loss of as much as $300,000 in postage discounts per cycle for the Illinois House Democrats alone, and the publicly expressed fears about Kelly’s election from the party’s most dependable ally organized labor and the very real possibility of alienating a sitting liberal billionaire governor weren’t enough to stop Kelly, you’re dealing with a heck of a candidate, a clever sponsor and no fear of reprisal from the other side.