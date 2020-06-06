Rich Miller: Calls for action coming from unlikely places

But that very same sheriff marched with the BLM protesters. "I want the public to know that our police officers are just sickened by what happened in Minnesota," Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said about George Floyd's murder.

Now, maybe if protesters go back for a second round, things could turn out different. Buffalo, New York police leaders publicly knelt with BLM protesters last Wednesday. The next day, two Buffalo officers knocked a 75-year-old white protester flat on his back during a rally and then walked away, leaving him bleeding in the street.

Either way, as I've been saying since the protests and the violence started: We don't have to agree on everything, but we absolutely must listen right now to the people who are subjected to racism at the hands of their own governments and then figure out where we want to go.

"As an African American male who has had my own negative experiences with law enforcement, I'm angry," wrote Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to his employees last week.

"I'm angry because even to this day, at this stage in my career, I get nervous when I walk or drive by a police officer," AG Raoul wrote. "I'm angry because when I walk into a store, I have to go out of my way to demonstrate that I'm there lawfully, to buy and not to steal."