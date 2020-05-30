Rich Miller: Changing COVID recovery conditions

For weeks and weeks, Pritzker's "Three T's" have been: Testing, Tracing and Treatment. The state, he's said, can't do much about developing a treatment, but he has pledged to ramp up the state's testing and contact tracing program.

Pritzker has done well with testing, but he didn't hire anyone to start up a contact tracing program until early May and he appeared in East St. Louis near the end of May to showcase the start of a local pilot project.

The governor's Restore Illinois plan explicitly states that one condition for the four IDPH regions moving into Phase 4 by the end of June is: "Begin contact tracing and monitoring within 24 hours of diagnosis for more than 90% of cases in region."

On Wednesday, the governor said, "We're at about 30% of the contact tracing that we need today." The governor's office claims they're actually above that right now, but Pritzker repeated that figure on Friday.

And then Pritzker said, "we're going to get to hopefully about 60-plus%, it's going to take us weeks and weeks, I can't tell you how long, I mean some people think it will take through August to do it." One issue, he said, is that contact tracing cannot be mandated. A quick foray into social media will show you how insane the ever-growing conspiracy theories have become on this particular topic.