Rich Miller: Emails show favor requests, demands

"The opponents won't have contemplated all the subs we're lining up since I don't like to rely on Republicans," Cousineau announced, even though there wasn't much of any formal opposition. "I love you," McClain replied.

Mapes replied to say he'd bet McClain's lobbyist friends hadn't given this replacement tactic any thought, and asked if McClain was in charge of Exelon's lobbying efforts. "No," McClain wrote. "But we're going to have a little bit of a discussion after session about the quality of their lobby," McClain claimed, calling the company's Statehouse operation "101 level."

That the House Democratic staff and the ComEd lobbyist McClain would expend so much effort to make sure that Madigan's word was gold to a giant energy company tells you much of what you need to know about how that operation worked at the time.

And the internal mindset was further summed up months later, when Mapes complained about his workload to McClain.

"We love the guy," McClain wrote, "but his requests are totally consuming and because we love him we do not want to fail even on the simplest of items. It is what it is. We would not change it but it is what it is."

That's Team Madigan in a nutshell.