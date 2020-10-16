Rich Miller: Freshman Democrat keeps the heat on

The second mailer, which hit the boxes around the first of the month, was entitled "Why I called for Speaker Madigan to resign."

"As a mom, I've heard the classic 'Everyone else is doing it!' " the mailer explains. "But as a legislator it was the opposite 'No one is doing it!' I couldn't believe it. As a mom, this was my chance to show my daughters what it means to do what's right."

The third mailer landed a week later and focused on legislative redistricting, a process that Madigan has perfected. "Corrupt politicians draw maps that take away the power of your vote," the reader is informed. "Terra Costa Howard wants to give the power back to us!"

The fourth mailer landing a few days ago.

"Since 1971 Mike Madigan has had Illinois on the same path," read the headline. "Speaker Mike Madigan is implicated in yet another Illinois corruption and bribery scandal. This time, ComEd officials have admitted that they bribed some of Madigan's closest allies to get a rate hike that's costing Illinois customers millions of dollars. Madigan's failed leadership damages our state's reputation, hampers economic growth, and discourages people from investing in Illinois. It's time to set a new course."

Yikes.