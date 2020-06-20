Rich Miller:Fundraising as pandemic restrictions lift

Rep. Lisa Hernandez (D-Cicero) hosts an annual golf outing to mark her birthday. This year's fundraiser is tentatively scheduled for July 28th at Gleneagles Country Club in Lemont. Tickets range from $750 for a foursome to $5,000 for a "platinum sponsorship."

"We're not doing anything inside," Rep. Hernandez told me. She said she usually has a dinner during what had been an all-day event, but not this year. She'll still have a margarita tent set up at the 9th hole and food will be available, but nothing inside.

The Pritzker administration released detailed Phase 3 golfing guidelines in late May, which, among other things, permitted foursomes and restricted golf carts to just one person unless riders were from the same household. Phase 4 golfing guidelines had not yet been issued when I spoke with Hernandez, and she said she'll need to wait until that happens before she can finalize her preparations.

Rep. Hernandez will not be the first legislator to hold an in-person fundraising event since the crisis began.

I checked around and it looks like Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) might be the first to try to go back to in-person fundraising. Rep. Spain's golf outing is scheduled for July 13, according to the House Republican Organization.