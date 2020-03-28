Rich Miller: Gibson City politician has no withdrawal

Some legislators are known for their lawmaking abilities and some are known for their constituent services. Rep. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) falls more into the latter category.
The always-cheerful Bennett can attend as many as 10 or 12 events on a weekend day. His district is huge, stretching from just south of Streator all the way east and south to right above Danville. His constant travels caught up to him last year when he was in a bad one-car accident and broke several ribs. But his pace soon returned to "normal."
All the events have one thing in common: They're put on by groups to raise money for worthy causes. "They're good people, trying hard," Bennett said, adding that he tries not to eat at every event he attends.
I reached out to Bennett to see if he was experiencing any withdrawal symptoms. He said he was keeping plenty busy. He put up a lot of yard signs throughout the district even though he didn't have a primary opponent and has been taking them down since the election ended.
While he was doing that, he also visited restaurants throughout his sprawling district that have remained open for carry-out and delivery, and has been highlighting their offerings on social media to help them stay afloat.
He's on numerous conference calls every day. He had been putting out a weekly newsletter, but it's now daily. Bennett, like most legislators, is also fielding urgent calls from constituents.
Bennett has two district offices and they've been open from 7:30 or 8 in the morning "until well past supper" during the crisis, he said.
"I get my batteries charged by listening to people talk about what's going on in their lives," he said. "It's the best job I've ever had and I've had some good jobs. But this is ... good."
Rich Miller also publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter, and CapitolFax.com.
