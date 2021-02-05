Rich Miller: GOP focuses on criticism of Pritzker

In a weird way, though, the more public heat Pritzker takes over this flip-flop, the more loyalty he can earn from at least some rank and file Democrats, although others appear to be hanging back while the social media winds are swirling and may end up blaming Pritzker for the criticism. Such is a governor’s life.

Taking one for the team is just part of the governor’s job, something that Rod Blagojevich and Bruce Rauner would never dream of doing and Pat Quinn only occasionally showed that he understood. Unlike those three fellows, Pritzker didn’t run as a bomb-throwing populist. He ran on a platform of getting big things done, and you can’t get big things done if you treat the General Assembly purely as a nuisance or an obstacle.

And you can’t get anything at all done if lots of legislators say they don’t want to return to Springfield unless and until they’re vaccinated. With the cancellation of most of last spring’s session and the entire fall veto session due to the pandemic, and the possibility that much of this spring’s session could be in jeopardy, the governor needed to find a way to drag his voluminous legislative agenda out of a very deep ditch.