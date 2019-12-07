RICH MILLER: Illinois Democrats' odd couple

The oddest political couple in the state's Democratic Party is teaming up again.

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is backing yet another young protégé of progressive US Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-Chicago) for the Illinois House at a time when other people appear to be distancing themselves from or even challenging the powerful House Speaker.

Madigan will help put state Rep. Celina Villanueva (D-Chicago) into the Senate to replace soon-to-retire disgraced Sen. Martin Sandoval (D-Chicago). Madigan shares Sandoval's Senate district with Rep. Villanueva, who worked for Garcia when he was a Cook County commissioner and was appointed to the House at Garcia's request to replace now-Ald. Silvana Tabares (23).

Madigan and Garcia's operations will gather petition signatures for Villanueva's Senate bid during a "special" Dec. 3-9 filing period created by Sandoval's Jan. 1 resignation.