RICH MILLER: Illinois Democrats' odd couple

The oddest political couple in the state's Democratic Party is teaming up again.
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is backing yet another young protégé of progressive US Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-Chicago) for the Illinois House at a time when other people appear to be distancing themselves from or even challenging the powerful House Speaker.
Madigan will help put state Rep. Celina Villanueva (D-Chicago) into the Senate to replace soon-to-retire disgraced Sen. Martin Sandoval (D-Chicago). Madigan shares Sandoval's Senate district with Rep. Villanueva, who worked for Garcia when he was a Cook County commissioner and was appointed to the House at Garcia's request to replace now-Ald. Silvana Tabares (23).
Madigan and Garcia's operations will gather petition signatures for Villanueva's Senate bid during a "special" Dec. 3-9 filing period created by Sandoval's Jan. 1 resignation.
In Villanueva's place, Madigan will back Edgar Gonzales, a constituent services liaison for Congressman Garcia's district office. Gonzales is a Harvard graduate, but is otherwise a lifelong resident of the area. He filed petitions last week to run for the seat in the spring primary after the Madigan and Garcia operations spent the weekend going door-to-door with him. If all goes well, he'll also be appointed to the House seat after Sandoval officially retires and Villanueva moves to the Senate.
Both Madigan's 13th Ward and his 22nd House District are majority Latinx. He has the "regular" vote already sewn up, of course, so his big favors for the progressive Latino pol Garcia prevent any significant challenge to his local power and influence, and even to some extent his statewide influence, from his left flank.
This alliance also helps Madigan deal with the anger from some northwest side Latinos allied with former Rep. Luis Arroyo (D-Chicago), who appointed Eva-Dina Delgado to Arroyo's seat after Arroyo was arrested by the feds and resigned, despite local support for another candidate from the party's left wing, Nidia Carranza. The appointment was against Madigan's wishes. The pols have threatened a federal civil rights lawsuit if Madigan follows through on his threat to challenge Rep. Delgado's qualifications and ejects her from his chamber.
One of those politicians, Sen. Iris Martinez (D-Chicago), has called on Madigan to resign his state party leadership unless he explains his involvement with his former consigliere Mike McClain's secret bid to funnel money to Kevin Quinn after Quinn, the brother of Madigan's alderman, was accused of sexual harassment.
Rich Miller also publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter, and CapitolFax.com.