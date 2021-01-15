Rich Miller: Legislators poised to battle Pritzker

The Senate seemed to many to be deliberately slow-walking important bills for the governor and for others during the last couple days of session. “I'm pretty sure this bill that we're debating right now was sent to us about six hours ago from the House,” grumbled one Senator at 5:37 Wednesday morning.

The House Democrats were heavily distracted by their election of a new Speaker and some white northern suburban Democrats were prepared to go “on strike” if the cannabis bill was passed without allowing their dispensaries to move to better locations, which was a deal-killer for the Black Caucus.

In the end, the lame duck session was a significant failure by the Pritzker administration. Yes, there were tons of extenuating circumstances. But they knew ever since veto session was canceled in November that a lame duck session was a distinct probability. They had two months to prepare and now have precious little to show for it except for the Black Caucus agenda that they weren’t in charge of.

Pritzker’s huge legislative success in 2019 was an aberration. It was a legislative expression of joy and relief at having a governor who wanted to work with them to get big things done after twelve years of gubernatorial ineptitude and outright hostility toward the General Assembly. But if they don’t address whatever issues there are with Harmon, woo the new Speaker and start tending to member egos, they’re in for a very rough spring.

Rich Miller publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter, and CapitolFax.com.

