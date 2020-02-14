Rich Miller: Madigan 'opponents' won't commit

All six Democratic candidates vying to replace former Rep. Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago) gathered for a candidates' forum last week moderated by Laura Washington of the Sun-Times. Feigenholtz was recently appointed to the Illinois Senate.

After their introductory remarks, Washington's first question was: "How many of you think it's time for Mike Madigan to step down as speaker of the House?"

All six raised their hands.

"So, it's unanimous," Washington said. "That's news."

I reached out to five of the six to follow up, asking, among other things, if this meant they wouldn't be voting to reelect Madigan next January. I didn't bother asking Jimmy Garfield, who's made opposition to Madigan a centerpiece of his campaign. And I wasn't able to reach Kimberly Walz, but, as it turns out, she had by then decided to drop out of the race.

Yoni Pizer, who is backed by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and lots of others, said "The culture in Springfield is broken. It's clear that the status quo simply isn't working anymore. My constituents have lost faith in their elected officials, and I will do everything I can to ensure that we regain their faith. That's why I support legislative leadership term limits, so the same people aren't in power for years and years."