Rich Miller: Other substance in Pritzker address

Harmon told Public Television's Jak Tichenor after the speech that he didn't believe anyone was suggesting that Exelon and ComEd shouldn't be at the bargaining table. "What is encouraging to me," Harmon said, "is that they won't be the loudest voice in the room now. The governor made it very clear that he's going to amplify the voices of other people."

On the social justice front, the governor said he wants to start phasing out cash bail. He also wants to follow "many of the recommendations made by the bipartisan criminal justice reform commission created by my predecessor, most of whose ideas were never adopted because of the rancor and dysfunction." Gov. Bruce Rauner drew widespread praise for his criminal justice reforms, but the issue got lost in his never-ending battles with Democrats.

Pritzker did have a pointed response to those who have been pushing him hard to hire more Democratic patronage workers.

Democratic insiders have been grumbling for a full year that their people have to go through the same hiring practice as everyone else and often don't wind up being picked.

In response, people within the administration have complained about how party bosses have been trying to shove an inordinate number of politically connected and unqualified or underqualified white men down their throats.