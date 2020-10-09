Rich Miller: Outrage genuine, but Durkin still playing politics

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin is a former prosecutor, and that outlook on life has never really left him.

He's not big on a lot of criminal justice reforms, even standing up to his party's president to oppose the early prison release of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. He was staunchly opposed to legalizing cannabis. I'm sure that House Speaker Michael Madigan's highly public legal troubles grate on Durkin to no end, as they would on almost any former prosecutor.

So, even though Durkin's petition which triggered the creation of the House Special Investigating Committee to look into the allegations against Madigan is steeped in the politics of the moment (for the obvious campaign reasons, but also to satisfy the demands of some of his members and some major GOP campaign donors who want him to get much tougher on Madigan, Gov. Pritzker and other Democrats), I would argue that his main thrust is legitimate from his own perspective.