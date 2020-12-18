Rich Miller: Pritzker easy to second guess at this moment

Heckuva job.

We can’t go back and change history and it’s often maddening to engage in the exercise. But if the governor had just done the responsible thing in 2019 and used a flat tax hike to balance the budget when he could’ve drawn on an almost infinitely deep well of goodwill among his super-majority legislature, we wouldn’t be in nearly this mess right now. And he could’ve then painted the 2020 constitutional amendment vote as a very real and substantial income tax cut for 97 percent of the populace instead of the few dollars he ended up promising.

I’m only writing this now because when I laid out this very scenario in an early 2019 meeting with that high-level Pritzker person who has significant budget influence, I was laughed at and waved off with “We’re not taking the easy way out with a tax increase, Rich.”

Also, the governor said that he’ll need the General Assembly’s cooperation to make more cuts than the $711 million he outlined. That’s not totally true. Under Rauner, the vast majority of the state’s budget was put on auto-pilot, either by statute or by judges. A big chunk of that money falls under various consent decrees entered into by the state. The administration could attempt to change those consent decrees without any help from the legislature. But doing so would bring enormous heat on the governor because those consent decrees involve things like minimum funding and staffing levels for the state’s care of children.

Rich Miller also publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter, and CapitolFax.com.

