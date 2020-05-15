Rich Miller: Pritzker must retreat to recover from misstep

But the governor has yet to come up with an easily digestible explanation for why he drew the maps the way he did and, in the process, he's left the door open to municipalities to try and form their own regions.

For instance, Peoria's mayor is backing a regionalization plan developed in concert with his county's public health director, a trained epidemiologist. They're not ignoring science in Peoria, as the governor has accused local officials of doing as they push to reopen in defiance of his order. The Peoria area is using actual epidemiology to make the case for their own map because Pritzker's map and his overall scheme don't get them where they want to go and when they believe they should get there.

More importantly, though, Restore Illinois broke with Pritzker's battleplan of copying others' work. New York's reopening plan has ten regions to Illinois' five, even though New York is only half again as populous as Illinois. People see that and understandably wonder why our regions are so big.

New York's plan also relies on two-week intervals to move to the next stage, as do most every other state plans which don't throw open everyone's doors right away. Illinois' plan includes a 28-day metric for hospitalizations. That 28-day requirement for no overall increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has understandably rubbed a whole lot of people the wrong way.