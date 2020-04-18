Rich Miller: Prudent moves the best

So, where is Illinois right now? The state seems to be generally OK with its hospital system and the governor claims it's improving its PPE supply system.

But after weeks of promises, the state's testing program still lags the nation. The governor claimed yet again last week that they've fixed the latest glitch, but he's made similar promises before about other things (like the state's unemployment insurance application process), so we'll see. State leaders have been saying for weeks that testing is very important, but we have yet to see significant progress on that front. You cannot walk until you can crawl and we're still crawling here.

And Illinois appears to have a long way to go on contact tracing, surveillance, etc.

But the really hard part will be meeting the requirement for a measurable and sustained downward trajectory in newly positive tests.

Decline doesn't appear to just happen on its own. The upward climb in positive results is relatively swift, but the peak's other side looks more like a plateau. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezeki said on Friday April 17 that she didn't think Illinois had even reached its peak.