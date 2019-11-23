RICH MILLER: Questions swirl around Madigan

The difference here is that somebody put this stuff in writing. That is just not done. Ever. And that's why some are wondering what else might have happened.

McClain met regularly with Madigan and he worked diligently to maintain his position as the Madigan's most trusted adviser. The two huddled multiple times a week during legislative session and spoke often when the General Assembly wasn't in session. It was widely assumed that if McClain said certain things he was speaking for Madigan. It's not much of a leap to think that the folks who received those emails believed that McClain was once again speaking on Madigan's behalf.

But did it go any further? Was a bill, for instance, kept in committee until a "magic" somebody got a contract? That is the real question. The setup is there, but we're waiting to see if any official steps were taken to further any alleged conspiracy. So far, we haven't yet seen any proof of such a thing. But it sure seems like that's at least one direction this particular branch of the massive ongoing federal investigation is headed.

Another string of McClain emails reported by the Tribune makes one wonder what the "real" Mike Madigan was up to.